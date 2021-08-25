EDUCATED GUESS: Districts reflect on last school year, as another in the pandemic starts

(KWWL) - The past school year came with many challenges, and hard decisions needed to be made. School is back in session for many eastern Iowa school districts and COVID-19 is still around.

Compared to what was known last year, a lot more is known now when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there continues to be constant change and schools are no stranger to learning new things.

“We really were just kind of making decisions fast and furiously," Waterloo Schools Superintendent Dr. Jane Lindaman said.

COVID-19 hit school districts hard and quickly. Many decisions needed to be made at the same rate.

“We got it done. With a lot of help," Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush said.

The first question was whether or not to shut schools down. When the virus first got out of hand, schools shut down temporarily, leaving many districts in the dark, not knowing what to do moving forward.

Later on, Governor Kim Reynolds made the call to shut them down for the rest of the school year.

That decision leading school districts to start a "Return to Learn" plan, so they can be ready for classes to begin come fall 2020.

“Constant phone calls. Constant collaboration. Constant coordination. Internally and externally," Bush said.

Cedar Rapids Schools held meetings with other school administrators, used focus groups made up of staff and associates, and surveyed families.

After a while, they invited everyone to come together for socially distanced input sessions to talk about coming back to school during a pandemic.

“We did alter our plans based on that feedback," Bush said.

Waterloo Schools had a similar approach by getting together with other school superintendents and creating committees made up of administrators, staff, parents, and students.

“We really tried to make sure all our bases were covered too so we could get a variety of perspectives," Dr. Lindaman said.

Both districts using ideas from all sides to help guide them in making critical decisions about in-person or virtual learning.

“We have to take that information and see what are the things we can incorporate into our school system as quickly as possible and what can we do over time," Waterloo Schools Chief of Human Resources and Equity Kingsley Botchway said.

Another key resource for schools were the experts. Public health officials chiming into those conversations, offering guidance, helping schools implement safety measures.

“We want them to be healthy and we want them to learn," Black Hawk County Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said.

Dr. Egbuonye and other local health departments assisting in creating safe environments for teachers, students, and ultimately everyone in the community.

Schools made decisions intentionally when trying to contain the spread of COVID-19. Classrooms adjusted their setups and seating arrangements for students and offered more cleaning supplies.

“We rely on the state and we rely on the CDC, so we follow the science," Dr. Egbuonye said.

Those facts brought school districts to mandate masks and use a hybrid model, with some students learning from home to help social distancing in the classroom.

Schools started the 2020-2021 year with local control, using data and guidance from the county health departments to better understand which protocols to enforce and implement.

“Many times we can make our own decisions, but throughout the pandemic many times it was other guidance," Bush said.

Such as Governor Reynolds signing laws to require schools to offer 100% in-person learning, and alter making masks optional.

“The vaccine remains our strongest tool to combat COVID-19, which is why we are going to continue to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. I am proud that we recently put new laws in place that will protect Iowans against unnecessary government mandates in our schools and local governments. As I have throughout this pandemic, I trust Iowans to do the right thing and make the decisions about what’s best for themselves and their family.” Gov. Kim Reynolds

The decision from the state caused frustration for school districts trying to decide what guidance to follow when politicians and public health were not on the same page.

“If the decisions lie with us then we’re happy to do those, and when they don’t lie with us, we’re always going to advocate for what we think is right," Dr. Lindaman said.

Bringing us to the 2021-2022 school year. It's the second year in the pandemic.

“We’re in a different place than we were a year ago but also the guidelines are different than they were a year ago," Bush said.

School districts now need to follow laws from the state, and guidance from public health.

“We haven’t made decisions in a vacuum. We have made them collaboratively," Bush said, "No decision is made with one piece of information. It’s lots of information."

With more information about the virus, school officials no longer need to guess what they think is right.

“You’re not just dealing with math and science and social studies and other subjects, you’re really dealing with people and their lives and their safety," Dr. Lindaman said.

The two districts will be on the lookout and will be ready for any adjustments that may need to be made for the current school year.

COVID-19 funding provided to the districts involves more decisions that need making over the next few years.

In recent weeks the number of positive cases has been increasing, with younger children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine becoming infected as well.

Black Hawk County Health Director Dr. Egbuonye says she's concerned about the numbers going up now that kids have returned to school, especially for those who choose not to wear a mask. She encourages everyone who is eligible for the vaccine, to get the shot.