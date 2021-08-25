Concern about endangered whales cited in suit over wind farm

BOSTON (AP) — A group of Nantucket residents have filed a federal lawsuit to block the construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of the Massachusetts island resort. ACK Residents Against Turbines say Vineyard Wind’s proposed project 14 miles south of Nantucket poses a risk to the endangered Northern Atlantic right whale. Federal agencies overseeing the project and Vineyard Wind declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. The 800-megawatt project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. It’s a keystone in President Joe Biden’s push to grow the nation’s offshore wind industry.