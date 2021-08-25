Christina Bohannan discusses reasons for running, priorities for congress

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Democrat Christina Bohannan announced Tuesday she's running for Iowa's second congressional district in 2022. If she wins the June primary, she would face Republican Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in November.

Bohannan is currently a state representative for district 85, the northern half of Iowa City. She works as a law professor at the University of Iowa but touts her extensive previous work history; Bohannan has also worked as a lawyer, engineer and waitress.

She says she's running for congress because she thinks her values align with the Iowa's values of decency and hard work. She says if elected, she'd like to expand broadband for everyone in the second district and improve access to rural health care.

"I talk to people who have to drive an hour to see a doctor. I talk to people who would like to do tele-health, but don't have good enough broadband to do that," Rep. Bohannan said. "These are problems that we really need to work on."

In response to her announcement, Miller-Meeks criticized several of Bohannan's votes in the 2021 legislative session.

"Representative Bohannan’s votes in just one term in the Iowa House reveal a guiding philosophy that the government should have more – not less – control over our lives and personal liberties. She voted against a ban on mask mandates and in January voted against the reopening of schools harming both students and parents." Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, (R) IA-02

The January vote Miller-Meeks is referring to is SF 160, which required school districts to offer a 100% in-person learning option. On the date Bohannan voted against that bill, Iowa saw 1,053 new COVID-19 cases. One of the 41 democrats voted for this bill, Wes Breckenridge of Jasper County.

"I believe kids should be in school. My own child needs to be back in school, for both of our sakes. Everybody needs to be back in school. It's really important. But that needs to be done safely. And I just think right now with this Delta variant increasing, it's something to think about," Bohannan said Tuesday about the state of school reopenings.