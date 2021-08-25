Aug. 25: Iowa passes 400,000 total COVID-19 cases, state averaging over 1,000 new cases a day

(KWWL) -- There were 7,112 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, August 18 to Wednesday, August 25, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 400,082.

That's an average of 1,016 new cases per day over the last 7 days. The New York Times reports Iowa recorded 2,197 new cases on Saturday, August 21, the highest since January. According to the state dashboard, there were only 580 positive tests on that day. KWWL has reached out to the Iowa Department of Public Health for clarification. The number of new cases is up 25% from new cases reported last week.

The state’s website says that of the 400,082 people who have tested positive, 373,249 have recovered. This is 2,256 new recoveries compared to last week.

The state is reporting 42 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,268. 16 new deaths were reported in the week prior.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (373,249) and the number of deaths (6,268) from the total number of cases (400,082) shows there are currently 20,565 active positive cases in the state. This is 4,798 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

There were 64 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 396 (up from 355 last week, an 11% increase). Of those, 99 are in the ICU (up from 103 last week, a 4% decrease), and 45 are on ventilators (down from 49 last week).

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 34,231 more vaccine doses were administered to Iowans last week for a total 3,062,308 total doses administered to Iowa residents. 17,829 more Iowans completed their vaccine series in the last week for a total of 1,593,557.

Black Hawk County: 609 more residents have been fully vaccinated in the last week for a total of 64,756.

Linn County: 1,588 more residents have been fully vaccinated in the last week for a total of 124,817.

Johnson County: 693 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 90,723.

Dubuque County: 420 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 52,470.

