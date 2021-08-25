Arrest made in connection to July 18 shots fired incident in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — 21-year-old Marquel Dashaun Poole has been arrested in the connection of the July 18th, 2021 shots fired incident at the 500 Block of S. Scott Blvd.

The arrest happened after two warrants were served on July 27th, 2021 by Iowa City Police. Poole's charges include two counts of Control of a Firearm by a Felon.

The shooting on July 18th happened around 4:10 a.m. on S. Scott Blvd. for report of several gunshots. Police found over 50 shell casings pointing out multiple weapons fired. Damage was done to cars and homes with no injuries.