Police identify woman killed in Ames apartment

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a woman found dead inside an Ames apartment Thursday.

Maria Hanian, 32, of Des Moines, was found the night of August 19 in her apartment by police. After they were sent to the residence for a welfare check. Oscar Chavez, 26 has been charged with first-degree murder in Hanian’s death. He was arrested in Sac County near Auburn Thursday, after being stopped on suspicion of a traffic violation.

It’s unknown at this time exactly how Hanian died, though her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.