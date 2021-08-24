Waterloo woman trapped in car by downed live powerline during storm

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- As Tuesday's intense rainstorm brought down trees and powerlines across the area, one woman was stuck in her car after a powerline fell.

Crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Ridgeway and 9th Street. Large tree limbs created obstacles for first responders working to make sure that the line was no longer "live" and to keep traffic moving.

Fire crews carefully used a device to lift the wire draped over the woman's car, and she was able to drive away.