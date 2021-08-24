Wartburg chases title under new coach Winter

WAVERLY (KWWL) -- It's the start of a new era at Wartburg College. After 16 years as a Knights' assistant, Chris Winter takes over the reigns this fall from long-time coach Rick Willis. Willis recently moved in to an administrative position.

Winter inherits a team that's won four of the last seven American Rivers' Conference titles. It's also a team that hasn't played a game since 2019. Wartburg was set to play a spring schedule early in 2021, but COVID complications canceled the entire schedule.

"When you get your hopes up in the spring like we did, it was Wednesday of game week and things happened and all of a sudden we're not playing. That's frustrating," says Winter, " I think it really helped build this bond that I talked about, where going through a year like that, you've got to be tight. You've got to be a group that's together, and if you're not it's going to be hard to keep people around."

Wartburg brings back a wealth of experience and a large senior class that will take the field in the team's September 4 opener versus Monmouth. Winter's Knights were recently selected to finish second in the conference by the league's coaches behind 2019 champion Central.

"Having 34 seniors and guys like Jordan Downing that have that leadership and that coaching background kind of allows our coaching staff to focus on technique and getting the scheme right," says the Knights' new head coach, "Because when we're not getting effort and attention to detail, you're going to hear some players getting it going."