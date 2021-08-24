VGM Fulfillment opening fourth warehouse; located in Pennsylvania

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - VGM Fulfillment, a division of VGM Group, Inc., announced Tuesday it's opening a new warehouse location in Shiremanstown, Pennsylvania, allowing VGM to expand its services in the northeastern corridor of the U.S.

The addition will be VGM Fulfillment's fourth, with warehouses already located in Nashville, Phoenix, and the headquarter location in Waterloo.

“We are thrilled to be opening this new location in Pennsylvania to further our reach and support of our customers in this strategic location," said President of VGM Fulfillment, Jeremy Stolz. “The addition of this fourth warehouse will provide shorter transit times and more capacity and is a testament to our commitment and a sign of the growth and success of the VGM Fulfillment team.”

At full capacity, the Pennsylvania location will employ about 40 people. It'll open September 7.

Click here to learn more about VGM Fulfillment.