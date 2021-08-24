TRACKING: Severe T-Storm Watch Until 7 PM

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms through early this evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and heavy rain. Small hail is possible with the storms as well. There is another chance of storms later tonight as temperatures drop into the low 70s. It stays muggy with a south wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Hot and humid again with a chance for showers/storms. Highs are near 90 with a light north wind.

Wednesday Night: Another chance of showers/storms possible. The humidity level remains high. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Another chance of showers/storms. It is still humid, but the temperatures are down just a bit. Highs are in the upper 80s.