TRACKING: Heat Advisory, storms possible

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our southern counties from noon until 8 PM today.

The Storm Prediction Center has our northern counties under A Slight Risk for severe storms today.

Today: A large thunderstorm complex is moving across the state of Minnesota. Storms are back building and could moving into the northern fringes of our viewing area today. Storms could become strong to severe and produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. It’s also going to be a scorcher, with high in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with a dew point near the mid 70s. Heat indices may reach 100-105 degrees in some areas. Southwest winds are breezy at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to start the evening. Storms may develop in our northern counties overnight and track through the area. Some storms may be strong, but severe weather is not expected. South winds are at 5-10 mph. Lows are quite warm and in the low 70s.

Wednesday: We wake up with a few storms in the morning, but skies should clear some by the afternoon. South winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s to low 90s. Dew points are in the low 70s, which puts heat indices in the upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy through Wednesday night, with a chance of showers and storms. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms for Thursday. Southeast winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the upper 80s.

This Weekend: Rain looks possible Saturday morning, but most of the day should be dry. Showers and storms may return to Eastern Iowa by Sunday night. Temperatures teeter around 90 degrees.