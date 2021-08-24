Tiffany O’Donnell files petitions for Cedar Rapids mayoral race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - In the Cedar Rapids mayor's race, Tiffany O'Donnell filed her petitions with the Linn County Elections Office a little after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The filing period for candidates to get their name on the November 2nd ballot opened yesterday. O'Donnell is the only candidate to have filed so far. She had 354 signatures on her petition.

O’Donnell is the Chief Executive Officer of Women Lead Change, based in Cedar Rapids.

Incumbent Mayor Brad Hart has announced his plans to run for re-election and he said he will likely file his petitions during the week of Labor Day.

"I have to tell you first of all, I've never been more in love with our city. What I've heard from hundreds of people who signed my petition and elsewhere was a real pride in our city and those who didn't feel the pride wanted to feel the pride and felt that there was a lack of leadership in the mayor's office and this is why I stepped up," O'Donnell said.

The filing period for candidates closes September 16th. There are also 4 seats on the City Council up for re-election on November 2nd.



