State Rep. Christina Bohannan announces campaign for Miller-Meeks’ Congressional seat

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Representative Christina Bohannan announced her campaign for Congress today.

State Representative Christina Bohannan announced her campaign for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District today. She will be going up against U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

"There's so much at stake – and our kids, our families, and our small businesses are worth fighting for," Bohannan said in a press release. "We need less bickering in Washington, and more working together – for a government that works for the people."

Bohannan says she will work for more technical and vocational training for high-skill, high-wage jobs in Iowa, greater investment in Iowa's kids and schools, steps to make Iowa a clean energy leader, protections for voting rights, access to quality, affordable health care, and statewide broadband.

Too learn more about her campaign, you can CLICK HERE.