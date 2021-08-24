Residents safe following kitchen grease fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids home saw damage to the kitchen after a grease fire Monday night.

Cedar Rapids Fire Department arrived at 11:27 p.m. Monday to a grease fire report at a one story home on 936 29th St NW, Cedar Rapids. There was damage to the stove and cabinets.

Four occupants were rescued and no injuries are reported. One dog and five cats were also rescued with no injuries.

The building was able to be occupied after the fire was extinguished and the was smoke removed. The fire was determined unintentional.