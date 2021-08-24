Skip to Content

Unofficial Results: Republican edges win for Winneshiek Co. Board of Supervisors in special election

WINNISHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- In the Board of Supervisors special election, Republican candidate Gary Rustad won by 11 votes according to unofficial results released August 24th.

Gary Rustad had a total of 492 votes, or 48.66%, while his Democrat opponent Melissa O'Rourke had 481 or 47.58%. Official results will be canvassed and released August 25th.

Rustad will replace Floyd Ashbacher who left his seat vacant earlier in the year for retirement. A petition was filed by District 2 voters just before the July 15 deadline to hold a special election to fill the seat.

Rustad will be on the board until December, 2022. The seat will be on the General election ballot in November of 2022.

