WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — According to MidAmerican Energy, over 1,700 Waterloo customers are without power as of 3:05 p.m. on August 24th.

The MidAmerican outage map shows outages in several locations across the Waterloo area.

PowerOutage.us is reporting over 10,000 customers across eastern Iowa are without power.

Stay up-to-date with KWWL as details develop.