PHOTOS: Downed trees, power lines as severe thunderstorms roll through eastern Iowa

Last updated today at 5:42 pm
Waverly
Flooded intersection in Waverly. Submitted by Susan Cornforth.
Waverly tree down_Susan Cornforth
Tree down in Waverly. Submitted by Susan Cornforth.
Tree down Manchester
Uprooted tree in Manchester. Submitted by Shawn Bromen.
Sbrustkern1
Tipped semi on Hwy 3 and V56. Submitted by Sbrustkern1
Waverly tree
Tree down in Waverly. Submitted by Billy Jenkins.
StormClouds2
Storm clouds south of Iowa Falls. Submitted by Robert Nazario.
New Hampton
New Hampton storm clouds. Submitted by TCB Adams.
StormClouds1
Storm clouds south of Fayette. Submitted by Justin Cole.
Independence clouds
Clouds from Independence. Submitted by Judy Wyant.
Dubuque clouds_Mickie Winders
Storm clouds outside of Dubuque. Submitted by Mickie Winders.
Southern Black Hawk County_Caleb Hamer
Southern Black Hawk County. Submitted by Caleb Hamer
Tree down
Small tree down in Asbury. Submitted by Janet Glasgow.
thumbnail_IMG_0813
Tree down on power lines at a home in Manchester.
_Ben Youngblut
Storm clouds from south of Waterloo. Submitted by Ben Youngblut.
Evansdale Damage
Damage in Evansdale. Submitted by Katie Jo Kerr.
OelweinTreeDamage_LesleyBlitschYearous
Oelwein photo sent in by Lesley Blitsch Yearous
SumnerFarmDamage_MollyBrandtRochford
Sumner photo sent in by Molly Brandt Rochford
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Eastern Iowa is seeing severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon that have caused damage and accidents in some locations.

As of 5 p.m., Highway 218 in Waterloo is backed up as the three left lanes are blocked by emergency vehicles.

KWWL has received multiple reports of downed powerlines and trees in Waterloo, Waverly, Fairbank, and several other cities. KWWL has crews out checking damage. Stick with us on-air and online for more updates.

Any storm photos or video can be sent to news@kwwl.com.

RELATED: Power outages reported across eastern Iowa

Andrew Pearce

Social Media & Digital Content Manager

