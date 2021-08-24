PHOTOS: Downed trees, power lines as severe thunderstorms roll through eastern Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Eastern Iowa is seeing severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon that have caused damage and accidents in some locations.

As of 5 p.m., Highway 218 in Waterloo is backed up as the three left lanes are blocked by emergency vehicles.

US 218 SB: Three left lanes blocked because of emergency vehicles from Exit 180 - US 63 to I-380 (Waterloo). https://t.co/OM2RqbjmdV — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) August 24, 2021

KWWL has received multiple reports of downed powerlines and trees in Waterloo, Waverly, Fairbank, and several other cities. KWWL has crews out checking damage. Stick with us on-air and online for more updates.

