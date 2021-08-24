News Photojournalist

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving eastern Iowa, is looking for a photojournalist with a creative eye, technical expertise, and can-do attitude. You’ll also need to understand the importance of visual composition, natural sound, and quality lighting. The successful candidate must be able to deliver great video on a daily basis in our very competitive 21-county market.

Have a license to operate a drone or want to get yours? We can help! Live drone shots included.

You’ll also have plenty of opportunities to cover big-time college sports including the University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, and Iowa State athletics. Our photojournalists are just that—journalists, so if you want to write a well as shoot and edit, do your own Facebook live shots or simply get more hands-on training in the industry, we’re the place. You must love working very early hours and/or very late hours (the hours vary) under deadline pressure.

Applicants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

KWWL has Sony HD cameras, drones, satellite and storm chaser vehicles, and LiveU. KWWL is the only station in the market with newsrooms in Dubuque, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City.

To apply, send your resume and a link to your reel to:

Allison Gibson, News Director

agibson@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East 5th Street Waterloo, IA 50703

KWWL TV, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.