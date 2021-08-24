Skip to Content

Muscatine man arrested after exposing himself at high school

Jacob Morales
Jacob Morales, 35

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Muscatine police arrested a man Monday after he exposed himself to female students at Muscatine High School.

Jacob Morales, 35. of Muscatine was arrested for indecent exposure after officers obtained a description from the students. Morales initially left the high school before officers arrived but they managed to catch up to him along Houser Street.

He faces 5 counts of Indecent Exposure. Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information about Morales' behavior is asked to call the Muscatine Police Department.

