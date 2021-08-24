Man shot and killed near Kwik Star on Highway 218 in Waterloo Tuesday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the Kwik Star and Gyro Hut off of Highway 218 at the 9th St. intersection with Washington St.

When officers responded to the 1100 block of Washington St. at 4:40 p.m., they found a man in the median of the 218 with a gunshot wound, who was later determined to be dead.

This happened as first responders were also dealing with the aftermath of the storm that came through Tuesday.

A large police presence was seen along Highway 218 as three lanes were closed down. Streets in the area were blocked off as police conducted their investigation.