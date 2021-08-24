Looking for work? IowaWORKS holding career fair in Dubuque Aug. 31

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The IowaWORKS office in Dubuque is holding a job fair for anyone interested on Tuesday, August 31.

The job fair will be held on the second floor of 680 Main St. and local employers will be available for interviews. No reservations are needed and it will run from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Some of the employers that will be at the fair include:

Walgreens, with these positions available: inventory specialist, customer service associate, shift lead, beauty consultant

Dunkin', with these positions available: crew member, multi-unit manager

Engineering Services & Products Company, with these positions avaialble: building construction specialist, welder, outside material handler, machine team lead

Duluth Trading: Seasonal hiring

For more information, you can contact dubuqueiowaworks@iwd.iowa.gov.