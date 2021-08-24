Linn County Public Health updates on COVID-19, says all new cases likely delta variant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Public Health Director and the Chief Medical Officers of both hospitals in Cedar Rapids spoke with the media today to update the public on the pandemic in Linn County. They reported 21 COVID-19 cases at St. Luke's Hospital and 33 at Mercy Medical Center.

The health department advised people to get vaccinated, wear a mask, socially distance, stay home if they're sick, and keep their students home when they're sick. By law, neither students nor faculty and staff in school districts can be required to wear masks at school. The doctors reiterated the importance of children learning best in school for social and emotional health and for productivity.

"We have provided letters that the schools can send out then to parents in the classroom or parents with an activity," Heather Meador of Linn County Public Health said. "So that parents have that opportunity to make an informed decision on what they should do when they have a student that is exposed to someone who is positive."

Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Cedar Rapids Dr. Tony Myers urged vaccinated people to understand that they can still be affected by the virus.

"Over a period of a week and a half, we went from 15% of people admitted were fully vaccinated to 35% today."

"A clear majority of our critically ill patients are unvaccinated. I want the people out there who are vaccinated to realize they are still at significant risk," Dr. Myers said.

The doctors said they were working under the presumption that the recent cases are all the delta variant of COVID-19 but they said they couldn't say for certainty how many of the COVID-19 cases were actually delta variant cases because they had not been tested.

As of August 3, the city modified its mask policy, and required all visitors to city buildings to wear a mask, whether vaccinated or not. As of August 9, Linn County reinstated its mask mandate for all indoor county facilities for employees and visitors, but per state law, cannot force property owners to implement a mask policy.