Iowa award $8.6 million in mental health grants for schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Using some federal COVID relief funds, Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that the Iowa Department of Education would award more than $8.6 million in grants to 64 school districts looking to improve their mental health services.

“We have to look at the whole health of every child and supporting the mental health of Iowa children and families is a top priority of mine,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This investment is not only about adapting to the challenges we face today, but it will help schools expand support systems to secure better outcomes moving forward."

The money comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II), which is part of the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in December 2020. US Governors were given a portion of discretionary dollars to address critical issues derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we prepare for a new school year it is important to remember that what happens outside of the classroom has a substantial impact on students in the classroom,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “These additional resources will help schools expand services to address growing social-emotional-behavioural health needs and support the overall well-being of students, including youth mental health first aid training and implementation, suicide prevention services and other programming.”

The state reports a total of 130 grant applications were received. Funding is set to be distributed equitably across awardees based on district-certified enrollment for 2020-21 school year. Schools had to demonstrate unique student and family mental health needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Priority consideration was given to applicant districts proposing to provide direct mental health services to students and families.