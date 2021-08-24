Hy-Vee Pharmacies offering walk-in, drive-thru flu shots

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- As of Tuesday, flu shots are now available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations with no appointments needed.

The company said that over 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacies will offer the flu shots and drive-thru clinics will be offered at most locations through October 30 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The drive-thru clinics will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This is the second year Hy-Vee is offering drive-thru clinics.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged, doctors have reinforced this to keep communities as healthy as possible.

The flu vaccine is free and anyone who gets it at a Hy-Vee location will have to wear a mask.

Select Hy-Vee locations are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and tests.