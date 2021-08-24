Hochul, NY’s 1st female governor, promises fresh start

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, vowing to bring new energy and urgency to solving immense challenges as she took over an administration criticized for inaction during Andrew Cuomo’s distracted final months in office.

The Democrat and former member of Congress from Western New York took the oath of office just after midnight.

At another, ceremonial swearing-in Tuesday morning at the New York State Capitol, Hochul promised a “fresh, collaborative approach” in state government.

She noted that she’d already begun speaking with other Democratic leaders who have complained about being shut out of key decisions.