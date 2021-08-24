CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow



(AP) -- An official says the director of the CIA has met with the Taliban's top political leader in Kabul. News of the meeting came as more reports emerged of abuses in areas held by the fighters, fueling concerns about Afghanistan's future and the fate of those racing to leave the country before the looming U.S. withdrawal.

Recent days have seen a flurry of efforts to speed a chaotic evacuation of foreigners and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul's airport.

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations plan to meet later Tuesday to discuss possibly extending the airlift past the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. pullout. But a Taliban official firmly rejected that on Tuesday.