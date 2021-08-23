UPDATE: 15 year old dies from injuries sustained in Black Hawk County train crash

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- One of the women injured in a collision between a car and a train in Black Hawk County over the weekend has died from her injuries.

The train crashed into the car at the railroad crossing on South Canfield Road north of Dubuque Road Saturday afternoon.

15-year old Kate Michels and her sister were both hurt in the crash and taken to Allen Hospital. Kate's injuries were severe, and she was flown by air ambulance to Iowa City. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said she succumbed to her injuries Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the train's whistle and the railroad crossings flashing lights and bell were working properly.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.