Overstayed welcome? Henri takes its time drenching Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — A weakening Tropical Storm Henri is churning deeper inland in the Northeast. Rhode Island, where it came ashore, is largely quiet and already mopping up. But Henri is drenching parts of Connecticut, upstate New York, New Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania with torrential rain that’s caused disruptive street flooding in some places. After veering west, forecasters say Henri will bank back eastward on Monday. It’s expected to skirt parts of Vermont and New Hampshire before heading out into the Gulf of Maine.