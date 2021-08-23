TRACKING: Heat Advisory for Tuesday

Tonight: The muggy weather keeps the overnight lows warm…only dropping to near 70. The wind is light, so some patchy fog is possible. There is a small chance of a storm to pop up before midnight otherwise a partly cloudy sky is expected.

Tuesday: A Heat Advisory is in effect south of Highway 20. The heat index could approach 105 during the afternoon in the advisory area. It will be hot north but not reaching heat advisory criteria. Highs are in the upper 80s to mid-90s. The dewpoints are high, reaching the low to mid 70s making it feel uncomfortable. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: The humidity level remains high, and this keeps lows warm, low 70s. The wind is light under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday: Another hot and humid day. Highs in the low 90s with dew points in the low 70s. The sky will have a mix of sun and clouds.