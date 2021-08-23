TRACKING: Dangerous heat and more storms

Today: Showers and storms are possible this evening. High heat and humidity move in and are likely to stay at least through the first half of the work week. High temperatures warm from the mid 80s to the low 90s, with dew points sitting around the low to mid 70s. Those conditions will push heat indices around 100 degrees in some spots. Showers and storms may develop along a front located near our northern counties this afternoon and evening. Again, severe weather is not expected. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Storms continue overnight but should be weakening as they move through. South winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Another round of morning showers and storms arrive in our area, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon. Tuesday appears to be the warmest day in the 10 Day Forecast. High temperatures rise from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. Dew points are high and still in the low to mid 70s. Once again, heat indices may approach 100 degrees in a few locations. South winds are at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A few storms may develop late Tuesday night. Low temperatures are mild and around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Sick of the morning storms yet? Storms are possible Wednesday morning, but the afternoon should be rain-free. High temperatures are in the mid 80s to low 90s, but dew points are near the low 70s. Heat indices may reach the upper 90s. Winds shift out of the north at 5-10 mph.

This Week: Temperatures fall back to the upper 80s to finish the work week, but the humidity sticks around. Rain chances also remain in the forecast through Saturday.