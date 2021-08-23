Skip to Content

Rainfall Totals 8-23-2021

9:54 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Strong storms pushed through very early this morning and even lasted through the work and first day of school commute. Several places saw over an inch of rain, which we know is much needed. Below is a list of rainfall totals through 9 AM today:

Waterloo1.12
Dubuque0.34
Cedar Rapids1.12
Iowa City0.79
 Asbury 0.4 SW 0.55
 Asbury 0.6 S 0.64
 BELLE PLAINE, IA0.27
 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 1.02
 Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 1.01
 Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.76
 Center Point 4.0 SSE 1.25
 Central City 6.7 W 1.24
 CLUTIER, IA0.81
 Coralville 0.8 NNE 0.67
 Decorah 4.9SE 0.10
 Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.37
 Dubuque #3, IA0.11
 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.17
 Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.61
 Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.51
 Dysart 3.1 N 1.18
 Elkader 6.8 WSW 1.46
 ELKADER 6SSW, IA1.06
 Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.82
 FAYETTE, IA1.90
 Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 0.83
 GARWIN, IA0.91
 GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.55
 GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.43
 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.41
 Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.64
 Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.61
 Independence 0.6 ESE 0.78
 IONIA 2W, IA0.54
 Jerico 2.8 WSW 0.25
 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.46
 MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.61
 Monona 9.8 N 0.38
 Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.76
 New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.33
 New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.33
 NEW HAMPTON, IA0.35
 Oelwein 0.3 E 1.36
 Peosta 2.9 E 0.20
 Postville 5.5 NE 0.27
 Robins 0.8 SE 0.39
 STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.83
 TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.26
 Vining 0.2 ENE 0.43
 Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.67
 Waukon 0.8 S 0.37
 WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IATrace
Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

