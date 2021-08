DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in finding a missing student.

The young student above walked away from Decorah High School around 9:30 a.m. The student was last seen walking on Water Street in Decorah.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office at (563) 382-2042.