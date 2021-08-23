New York theater leaders agree on a New Deal for Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — A wide Broadway coalition of theater owners, producers, union leaders, creators and casting directors have hammered out a series of reforms and commitments for the theater industry to ensure equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility. The New Deal for Broadway emerged following a summit of industry leaders organized by Black Theatre United earlier this year. It outlines both short-term reforms to be implemented prior to Broadway’s reopening this fall and long-term reforms over the next few years. The changes range from the abstract such as “to push for more diversity” to the specific, like that artists with visual disabilities be offered Braille audition materials.