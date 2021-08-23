More evacuations ordered ahead of NE Minnesota wildfire

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have ordered more evacuations near a quickly spreading wildfire that’s one of several burning in northeastern Minnesota.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Monday's evacuations were happening near Grouse Lake and Mitewan Lake because of the growing Greenwood Lake fire, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella in the Superior National Forest. Around 50 homes and cabins were covered by the order. The evacuations follow the clearance of more than 100 homes and cabins in the area last week.

The lightning-caused fire had burned nearly 14 square miles as of Monday morning but officials said there was “substantial fire growth” Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.