Mollie Tibbetts memorial run to raise money for Xavior Harrelson

(KWWL) -- The 4th Annual Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Run will use half the money it raises this year to help find 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma who disappeared May 27th.

Tibbetts was murdered in July 2018 and it quickly became a case that gained national attention. The memorial run is now in its 4th year to honor the late University of Iowa student.

The run will take place Sunday, September 26th and begins at the BGM school at 8:30 a.m. The total distance will be just more than 5 miles.

No fee is required to register for the run but organizers will be collecting free-will donations. Half of this year's donations will be sent to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Mollie's honor and the other half will be donated to the Find Xavier Harrelson Fund per her family's request.

In July, community members held a vigil for Xavior at Montezuma High School, with the hopes of giving Xavior's family a renewed sense of hope.

Volunteers and authorities have been searching for Xavior since his disappearance on May 27, requesting information about his whereabouts. Volunteers are also continuing to spread awareness about his disappearance, distributing flyers across Iowa and the country.

Anyone with information about Xavior can leave a tip by clicking here.

You can also call 911 or the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679.

Register for the run: https://forms.gle/vptWCSij2GiFQPnr6