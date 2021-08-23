Local health officials hope Pfizer full approval will jumpstart demand for vaccinations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The agency extensively reviewed data on adverse reactions to the vaccine.

"FDA approval means that they are not concerned with different or additional adverse reactions," City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said. "The risk-benefit of getting the vaccine still far outweighs the risks of any adverse event."

More than 200 million doses have already been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, more than 3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, and more than 1.5 million Iowans are fully vaccinated.

Corrigan said she hopes the FDA's decision will provide a boost to public confidence in vaccinations.

"The FDA fully approving Pfizer may change our vaccination rates since we know there are quite a few people that are waiting for the vaccine to receive full approval from FDA," Corrigan said. "I think it will move the needle on quite a few people who are waiting for that full approval."

The decision could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots. A June study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found 3/10 of unvaccinated adults would get vaccinated if the vaccine was fully approved.

"We're hopeful that for those who wanted to wait for more information, this was maybe the final step in the process. in their mind," Johnson County Community Health Manager Sam Jarvis said. "We hope this gets them vaccinated, and we hope this continues to show competence in this vaccine."

Since April, demand for the vaccine has been dropping across Iowa but has started to pick up in recent weeks.

"Near the end of May and June, vaccines came to a near halt, and a very small amount of vaccines were given out across our community," Jarvis said.

Corrigan attributed the uptick to employers mandating the vaccine and rising COVID-19 cases.

"As people see those close to them become infected and some, unfortunately, hospitalized, they might have second thoughts about waiting," Corrigan said. "We are continuing to have more and more cases every week here since about mid-July."

Experts believe the approval could spur more vaccine mandates by companies.

The vaccine is still under emergency-use authorization for children between the ages of 12 and 15 and third doses for immunocompromised individuals. The vaccine is not approved for children under 12 but is expected to be by around mid-winter.

"Today is another milestone and this pandemic for all of us," Jarvis said."We hope that it continues to provide confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines that are available today."

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson's vaccines are still available under emergency use authorization. The FDA is still reviewing data on both since they were approved after Pfizer was. The agency could issue full approval for those vaccines in the coming weeks.