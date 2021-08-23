Lightning strike to blame for barn fire in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A barn is severely damaged after it caught fire early Monday morning.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said the fire occurred at 1998 Hochrein Road. Sherill and Asbury Fire Departments also responded to the call. Hay and several pieces of farm equipment were reported to be inside the barn at the time of the fire.

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning from storms in the area. The total loss is estimated at $250,000 in damages and loss.

No injuries were reported.