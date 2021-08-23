Judge blocks photography ban in Georgia’s new election law

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a part of Georgia’s sweeping new election law that broadly prohibits the photographing of a voted ballot is likely unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on that section of the law, meaning it cannot be enforced for now. In the same order, he declined to block a number of other provisions that mostly have to do with monitoring or photographing parts of the election process. The judge’s order says the broad ban on photographing a voted ballot in both public and nonpublic places likely violates voters’ First Amendment rights.