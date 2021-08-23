Iowa man charged in Capitol riot asks judge not to send him back to jail

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Des Moines man charged with taking part in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a judge not to send him back to jail.

Late last week, a court filing revealed that on August 13th, a pretrial services officer found Doug Jensen in his garage in Des Moines listening to the news on a website with misinformation about vaccines and other matters.

In a court filing Sunday, Jensen's lawyer concedes he violated the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet. However, he's asking the judge to give Jensen another chance.

Jensen was released in July after spending six months in jail while awaiting trial. At the time, Jensen told a judge that he had been duped by QAnon conspiracy theories and had since experienced a “wake-up call.”

Prosecutors say Jensen's violation shows he hasn't had a change of heart.

