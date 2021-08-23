One killed in Kabul firefight as Aug. 31 deadline approaches

KABUL, Afghanistan (KWWL) — A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier this morning.

The German military said a gunfire fight broke out this morning between Afghan forces and unknown attackers. One Afghan was killed and three others were wounded, according to the German Joint Forces Operation Command.

American and German forces were also involved in the fighting but none were harmed. It is not known whether the attackers were members of the Taliban.

The Taliban meanwhile sent fighters to the north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning advance earlier this month.

President Biden activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet on Sunday which orders civilian airlines to provide planes for evacuation. The program is 70 years old and Biden's order is the third time in it's history to be enacted. The order will include six airline companies. The commercial planes will not fly into Kabul, but be used to transport those already evacuated from Afghanistan.

August 31 is the original deadline for troop removal by the U.S., but may have to be extended, Biden said in a special report .

"Our hope is that we will not have to extend but there are going to be discussions, I suspect, on how far along we are in the process," Biden said.

A Taliban spokesman said that troops should finish evacuations by Aug. 31, "as they have promised."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.