Grundy Center works toward elusive state title

GRUNDY CENTER (KWWL) – Two years, two title games, two times Grundy Center came up just short.

“Obviously it was a disappointment not being able to win one of those last 2 state championships,” admits head coach Travis Zajac.

Still, playing in back to back title games was a massive feat for Zajac's Spartans. The team was a major dark-horse that ran to the 2019 title game before falling to West Hanock. Last season, Grundy Center spent much of an undefeated season as the top ranked team, but fell to Regina in the championship.

Now the work is underway for shot number three, and while his team heads in to the season rannked No. 1 once again, Zajac says it's just talk until they back it up.

“We have to prove that were worthy of being in the conversation with some of those best teams in class A,” he says.

Leading the charge of a talented, experience senior class is four-year starting quarterback Logan Knaack. The two-time all-state selection rushed for 18 scores and threw for 15 more in the Spartan's run to last season title game, and although several new faces will see the field this time around, Knaack says nothing changes.

“It's new guys, but the goal's still the same,” says the senior signal caller, “The effort, the motivation, it's all still there.

“The seniors right now have played a lot of meaningful snaps for us,” adds Zajac, “They've played a lot of football games, high stakes games.”

There will be plenty more of those this year for the Class A favorite, and for the seniors like Knaack, it's now or never.”

“This year is the last chance to do it, so it's all out.”