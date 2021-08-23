Skip to Content

Drinking water advisory issued for some in southwest Cedar Rapids

New
11:09 am Cedar Rapids NewsTop Stories
Boil Advisory Mk2010 Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0 Credit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Cedar Rapids has issued a precautionary drinking water advisory for some customers.

A limited number of residents in the southwest quadrant of Cedar Rapids are advised to boil drinking water. The city is also advising those who are pregnant, nursing or under 6-months-old to use only bottled water.

The addresses are listed below:

  • 222 29th Street SW
  • 2704 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2712 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2713 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2721 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2801 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2802 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2805 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2810 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2820 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2827 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2920 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2921 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2929 Wilson Avenue SW
  • 2930 Wilson Avenue SW

The advisory is due to a water main break disruption which created a potential bacteria contamination to occur.

Instructions for boiling water:

  • Bring water to a boil
  • Let it rapidly boil for at least 1 minute
  • Allow to cool completely before consuming
  • Do not consume boiled water if you are pregnant, nursing, or preparing formula for infants

Water in all other areas is safe to consume.

Maria Kuiper

More Stories

Skip to content