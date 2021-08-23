Drinking water advisory issued for some in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Cedar Rapids has issued a precautionary drinking water advisory for some customers.

A limited number of residents in the southwest quadrant of Cedar Rapids are advised to boil drinking water. The city is also advising those who are pregnant, nursing or under 6-months-old to use only bottled water.

The addresses are listed below:

222 29th Street SW

2704 Wilson Avenue SW

2712 Wilson Avenue SW

2713 Wilson Avenue SW

2721 Wilson Avenue SW

2801 Wilson Avenue SW

2802 Wilson Avenue SW

2805 Wilson Avenue SW

2810 Wilson Avenue SW

2820 Wilson Avenue SW

2827 Wilson Avenue SW

2920 Wilson Avenue SW

2921 Wilson Avenue SW

2929 Wilson Avenue SW

2930 Wilson Avenue SW

The advisory is due to a water main break disruption which created a potential bacteria contamination to occur.

Instructions for boiling water:

Bring water to a boil

Let it rapidly boil for at least 1 minute

Allow to cool completely before consuming

Do not consume boiled water if you are pregnant, nursing, or preparing formula for infants

Water in all other areas is safe to consume.