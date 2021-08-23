Drinking water advisory issued for some in southwest Cedar Rapids

Drinking water advisory issued for some in southwest Cedar RapidsNew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Cedar Rapids has issued a precautionary drinking water advisory for some customers.
A limited number of residents in the southwest quadrant of Cedar Rapids are advised to boil drinking water. The city is also advising those who are pregnant, nursing or under 6-months-old to use only bottled water.
The addresses are listed below:
- 222 29th Street SW
- 2704 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2712 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2713 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2721 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2801 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2802 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2805 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2810 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2820 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2827 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2920 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2921 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2929 Wilson Avenue SW
- 2930 Wilson Avenue SW
The advisory is due to a water main break disruption which created a potential bacteria contamination to occur.
Instructions for boiling water:
- Bring water to a boil
- Let it rapidly boil for at least 1 minute
- Allow to cool completely before consuming
- Do not consume boiled water if you are pregnant, nursing, or preparing formula for infants
Water in all other areas is safe to consume.