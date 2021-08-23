Cedar Rapids School District short on bus drivers as new school year begins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Community School District is short about 15 to 20 school bus drivers - few more than in typical years.

To bridge that gap, the district says it condensed some of its routes and took private school students off of its routes to make sure it follows state law on the time limit a student can be on a bus.

The Iowa Administrative Code says that riding times for high school students shall not exceed 75 minutes and for elementary students, the state's limit is 60 minutes.

The code allows for the district to extend that by 15 minutes after holding a public hearing and parents can request a waiver of those time limits.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District has 31 schools with 113 buses to take students to and from school every day. This year, they have 90 drivers -- about 15 to 20 shy of what they need.

Erica Shelangoski is the Safety and Training Supervisor, Transportation Department of the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

"That is one of the things our router looks at whenever she adds another student onto a route is how long that route is…has students on board and so that is one of the key pieces of when we route our students is making sure that they are on lower than what we're…the legal time frame is," Shelangoski said.

The district says that despite its shortage, transportation went smoothly on the first day.

"We took routes that were already really short in time and added more students so the are a little longer but they are more efficient now," Shelangoski said.

She says the students all got to school safely and on time today.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is hiring bus drivers, van drivers and bus attendants. Shelangoski says the district will train drivers for their license and it is offering a $500 hiring bonus.