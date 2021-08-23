Skip to Content

Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer gains after FDA approves vaccine

(AP) -- Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high.

The benchmark index added 0.9%, driven by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and communication stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Energy stocks rose the most as the price of crude oil climbed 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost in recent days.

MORE: Pfizer vaccine receives full approval from FDA

Pfizer rose after the FDA gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna also rose on hopes its vaccine might get full approval too.

