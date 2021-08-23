Arrest made in Iowa City shots fired investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City Police have identified a man who fired shots in Iowa City on April 4.

Dupree Savon Thompson, of North Liberty, was arrested in Black Hawk County on unrelated charges. The Iowa City Police have identified him as the person who fired shots in the 100 block of South Clinton Street in Iowa City back in April.

Thompson now faces multiple charges including intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.