Admin. and community discuss armed police in Cedar Rapids schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - More than 30 people addressed Cedar Rapids school board members Monday night about the presence of armed police officers in their middle and high schools.

The local School Resource Officer Program currently has seven full-time officers, stationed at each of the four high schools, two of the six middle schools and Polk Alternative Education Center. The officers are armed and wear a full uniform.

"The scariest thing is a fully-clothed officer in a space where you're just supposed to be learning. You're not supposed to fear for your own safety," Danny Levy said, a senior at Washington High School.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District has been looking for ways to reform its SRO program for the last several months. In June, staff released data that showed Black students were 6.24 times more likely to be cited by SROs last year than white students.

"The safety of students is overly important. However, both of my parents are social workers, and I can promise you they've done far more for children without a gun strapped to their hip," Levy said.

While a majority of people spoke against the SRO program, there were roughly ten who supported it. A few of whom were Black.

"Are certain people biased against other groups, that is true. But I've been in situations where I don't want to check a kid's backpack because we know he's got a gun," Davondrian Wright, an engagement specialist at Washington High School, said in support of the SRO program.

District staff led by Deputy Superintendent Nicole Kooiker recommended 14 changes to the SRO program Monday night, but didn't advocate for abolishing it.

The recommendations ranged from removing SROs from the two middle schools, to having remaining officers wear a "soft uniform" (likely a polo and slacks) instead of a full uniform. They also recommended having SROs only respond directly to students when there's serious crime afoot or an immediate safety threat.

School board members said while roughly 70% of students support the SRO program, the other 30% are not just opposed, they feel traumatized and unsafe at school.

“Majority rule is not the way this works —majority rule is what got us in this situation, frankly. It built inequities in the system. And just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist," school board member Jennifer Neumann said.

The board didn't vote on anything Monday night. Further reforms are expected to come in the future.