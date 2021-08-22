TRACKING: Sharp rise of heat and humidity to dangerous levels

Tonight: It was a gorgeous Sunday, but our weather is going to take a turn, starting tonight. After midnight, we will see a chance for scattered showers and storms. These are not expected to be severe. Otherwise, we should partly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 60s and a southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Any showers and storms look to clear out in the morning with most of the day being dry, save for a few isolated storms in the morning and again late in the afternoon. In the meantime, skies will be partly cloudy. A warm front will bring a sharp rise in heat and humidity as highs climb to the mid 80s north and low to mid 90s in the west and south. Dew points return to near 70 and will push heat indices as high as the upper 90s in the afternoon. Winds will be southerly at 5 to 15 mph. There may be some haze as well.

Monday Night: A chance for more storms will ramp back up with heat and humidity staying put. Lows will be in the upper 60s/low 70s with a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: This will probably be our hottest day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will push our afternoon heat index into the low 100s. Like Monday, there may be a chance for straggling storms in the early morning, otherwise most of the day will be dry and partly cloudy. Winds will be southerly at 10 to 15 mph.

Rest of the Week: A wind shift will lower humidity a bit, although it will still be warm and humid for Wednesday with heat indices into the low/mid 90s. Temperatures drop to the 80s for Thursday and Friday as chances for showers and storms go up! That means there will be a chance for rain every single day this week. We may even see rain into the weekend with high heat and humidity hanging on until Saturday followed by cooler temperatures.