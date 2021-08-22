TRACKING: One more comfortable day, heat, humidity, & storms return

Today: Sunny and comfortable to end the weekend! Southeast winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperature reside in the upper 70s to the north to mid 80s in the south. Dew points are around 60 degrees, but they shouldn’t be bothersome today.

Tonight: We start the evening mostly clear, but clouds increase ahead of our next rain chance. That comes late tonight through early Monday morning. South winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Showers and storms finish up early Monday morning, but we could see another round in the evening. Currently, the severe threat appears to be low. It’s also going to be hot and humid. High temperatures warm to the mid 80s to the low 90s. Dew points will be in the low 70s, giving a heat index of around 100 degrees. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and storms end in the evening, leaving a few clouds behind. Low temperatures are mild and in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: More showers and storms in the forecast for Tuesday. South winds are at 10-15 mph. The heat and humidity continue. Temperatures rise to the low to mid 90s. Dew points are oppressive still and in the low 70s, which puts heat indices around 100 degrees.

This Week: Uncomfortable conditions continue until at least midweek. Rain remains in the forecast through Saturday.