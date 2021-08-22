Rock Band cancels Des Moines concert over Iowa’s ban on vaccine passports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rock band has canceled an Iowa concert because of the state's vaccine passport ban. The Des Moines Register reports the band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 show.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said that it wanted Des Moines' Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

"It is one of the greatest parts of being in a band- getting out there & getting to play with real instruments in front of real people. We are stoked," the band wrote "Times being what they are, we have been working with local promoters to try to provide a safer experience for everyone at our shows by requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to entry."

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. Spoon instead will pay a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall.

"We sincerely apologize to ticket holders in Des Moines," the band said.

According to the twitter statement, those who bought tickets for the concert in Des Moines should check with the vendor they purchased the tickets from to get a refund.