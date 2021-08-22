PS-22 aims to resolve controversial police program

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Since it's first implementation, the Cedar Falls Public Safety Program has had it's fair share of controversy.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green has backed a new program plan, PS-22, which he hopes may resolve some of the disagreements, while keeping residents safe.

"I'm not trying to just cut the middle​ or find the middle ground, I'm trying to see what the good and solid aspects of the cross training are and the PSO concept," Green said.

The PS-22 program will re-separate the firefighter and police professions, instead making the public safety officer a supplemental certification if desired. Under the current program, police and firefighters are cross-trained. The public safety supervisor positions will also be resolved, instead regaining a police and firefighter supervisor, with the possibility of supplemental trainings.

Mayor Green thinks returning the choice to the officers is crucial.

"I'm confident that the majority of officers on our force could handle both roles, these are smart, smart people, but I don't want to make it so it's mandatory, and they don't have a choice," he said.

That choice added back could also appeal to new officers, adding more to the Cedar Falls force.

"You may have gone to college for criminology, but if you want to get hired on to Cedar Falls you also have to agree to be a firefighter," Green added.

Green also recognized the city council's weight on the topic.

"It all comes down to city council, without their support, my hands are tied," he added.

Council will vote on his plan if Green is re-elected in the fall.